Hungary, Indonesia to cooperate on education, economy

BBJ

Hungary sees economy and education as the two key areas for cooperation with Indonesia, Deputy State Secretary for Southern Opening Szilveszter Bus emphasized at a meeting with representatives of the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions of Indonesia (APTISI) on Monday, according to government website kormany.hu.

A delegation of 40 senior university officials paid an official visit to Hungary with the intention of forging closer relations with the Hungarian government and Hungary’s higher education sector, as well as to explore student and research-related cooperation, according to kormany.hu. The Indonesian rectors also consulted with Hungarian officials on relations and possible areas of development.

The rectors appreciated the number of Indonesian students who submitted applications for Stipendium Hungaricum scholarships for the upcoming academic year, which exceeded the available quota of 50 places by nearly 700%, the government website reported.

Deputy State Secretary Bus expressed hope that Indonesian students studying in Hungary would subsequently be active promoters of cultural, business and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

APTISI consists of more than 4,000 Indonesian institutions of higher education attended by nearly 5 million students, which represents 75% of all students in Indonesian tertiary education.