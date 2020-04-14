Hungary ICT sector revenue climbs 6.6% in Q4

MTI – Econews

Revenue of Hungaryʼs ICT sector rose 6.6% year-on-year to HUF 1,047 billion in the fourth quarter, state news wire MTI reports, citing a summary of data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock.com

Revenue of IT companies increased 12% and revenue of telecommunications companies was up 8.2%.

Headcount of full-time staff in the ICT sector rose 1.6% to 85,000 in Q4. The number of employees on payroll at IT companies rose 5.5% but headcount at telcos dropped 6.7%.

Average monthly gross pay in the sector rose 11% to HUF 640,000 in the fourth quarter. IT employees had the highest monthly earnings with a gross HUF 673,000.