Hungary holds first corporate Diversity Week

Christian Keszthelyi

Following a recent tradition of the European Union, Hungary is holding a corporate Diversity Week for the first time, under the aegis of the EU Diversity Charter in Hungary and the Hungarian Business Leaders Forum (HBLF), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Across the EU, hundreds of business ventures participate with thousands of their employees to call attention to the importance of workplace diversity and equal opportunities during Diversity Week.

In Hungary, 31 companies have already joined the initiative, and organizers encourage all local businesses to join. During the week, companies that have already enrolled will organize events such as a meeting for new mothers, diversity garage sale, multicultural lunch, a drawing competition for children on the possibilities and challenges of handicapped transport, round table meetings and workshops.

The main aim is for companies to organize events and activities for their employees through which they promote and call attention to equal treatment, to openness towards each other, and to the need for acceptance.

“There is a need for open leaders and colleagues, respect for being different, and the determining of diverse values at a company in order to establish a market culture in Hungary that welcomes and supports diversity and equal opportunities,” said HBLF CEO Eszter Pataki.