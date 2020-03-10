Hungary hog stock falls more than 8% in a year

remember me
Hungarian farmersʼ stock of hogs fell 8.3% year-on-year to 2,634,000 in December, state news wire MTI reports citing a biannual survey by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
The stock was impacted by restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) as well as an ongoing program to eliminate Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS), KSH noted.
The program to wipe out PRRS was launched in 2014 and is expected to wind up at the end of 2021, it added.
The stock of cattle rose 2.7% to 909,100 during the period.
The stock of chickens was practically flat at 30,874,400.
