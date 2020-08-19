Hungary had highest inflation in EU in July

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungary had the highest annual inflation rate among EU member state in July at 3.9%, according to Eurostat, writes novekedes.hu.

In July 2020, a month in which COVID-19 containment measures continued to be lifted, the euro area annual inflation rate was 0.4% in July 2020, up from 0.3% in June.

A year earlier, the rate was 1.0%. European Union annual inflation was 0.9% in July 2020, up from 0.8% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 1.4%.

The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (3.9%), Poland (3.7%) and Czechia (3.6%).

Compared with June, annual inflation fell in ten Member States, remained stable in three and rose in 14.

In July, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from non-energy industrial goods and services, followed by food, alcohol & tobacco and energy.