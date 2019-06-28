Hungary gross wages climb 9% in April

MTI – Econews

The average gross wage for full-time workers in Hungary rose 9.0% year-on-year to HUF 371,131 in April, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Net wages grew at the same pace, reaching HUF 246,802.

Calculating with twelve-month CPI of 3.9% in April, real wages were up 4.9%.

Excluding the 101,900 Hungarians in fostered work programmes, the average gross wage rose 7.9% to HUF 381,749, while net wages grew at the same rate to HUF 253,863.

Excluding fostered workers, the average gross wage in the business sector, which includes state-owned companies, rose 10.2% to HUF 390,243. The average wage in the public sector increased 0.8% to HUF 364,073.

Full-time fostered workers earned gross HUF 82,506 in April, 0.4% less than a year earlier.

Since January KSH has revamped its data sourcing for wage statistics: it is phasing out its practice of monthly data collection and instead getting data on wages and headcount from the National Tax and Customs Authority (NAV) and, in the case of the public sector, from the State Treasury. While reducing the data provision burden, the new sources bring a richer set of data.

The data sources show the in January-April average gross monthly wage was highest in finance and insurance sector, at HUF 671,600, and lowest in social health care services, at HUF 234,000.

In January-April, gross wages rose 10.4% year-on-year to HUF 356,900 and were up 9.4% without fostered workers at HUF 367,400. Excluding fostered workers, business sector gross wages rose 11.3% and public sector wages rose 4.1% in the period.

Men employed full-time earned gross HUF 391,400 on average during the period, while women earned HUF 322,900. The rates rose 11.3% and 9.2%, respectively, on an annual basis.

Those under 25 years earned a monthly gross average of HUF 272,300, and the monthly average was HUF 372,100 for those aged between 25 and 54 years and was at HUF 346,800 for those over 54 years old.