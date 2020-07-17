Hungary gets HUF 60 bln from Council of Europe Development Bank

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungary will receive HUF 60 billion in funds to fight the epidemic, Minister of Finance Mihály Varga announced in a video uploaded to his Facebook page after signing an agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), writes uzletem.hu.

Photo by parlanteste/Shutterstock.com

The finance minister said the preferential funding source will provide for the purchase of masks, medicines, tests, disinfectants and intensive beds, among other things.

Although the emergency situation has alleviated, preparations must be made for a possible second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Varga said.

Thanks to the agreement, the CEB will provide EUR 175 million, roughly HUF 60 bln, to cover central budget expenditures related to the epidemic situation.