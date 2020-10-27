Hungary gen govʼt deficit 2.1% of GDP in 2019

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs general government ran a HUF 985 billion deficit last year, equivalent to 2.1% of GDP, state news wire MTI reports citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) in the framework of an excessive deficit procedure.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The deficit was revised from HUF 958 bln, equivalent to 2% of GDP, in a preliminary reading released in the spring.

KSH noted that National Bank of Hungary (MNB) data show government sector debt reached HUF 31.078 trillion at the end of 2019, equivalent to 65.4% of GDP.