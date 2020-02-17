Your cart

Hungary farm sector output reached HUF 2.789 tln in 2019

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, February 17, 2020, 14:45

Gross output of Hungaryʼs agriculture sector rose 3.56% to HUF 2.789 trillion last year, state news wire MTI reports, citing data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The output of crop and horticultural products was up 1.47% at HUF 1.582 tln. Prices increased by 3.2% but production volume was down 1.7%.

The value of grain output was up 3% at HUF 735 bln and that of industrial crops was down 3.2% at HUF 335 bln. Grain output volume was up 4% but industrial crop volume was down by 8%.

The volume of potato production was up by 5.7% and prices jumped by 37.9% leading to a 45.8% increase in the value of output which still only reached HUF 38 bln.

The output of live animals and animal products rose 6.97% to HUF 1.012 tln with live animals accounting for HUF 721.4 bln and animal products for HUF 290.9 bln.

The value of agricultural services increased by 3.72% HUF 195 bln in 2019.

The gross value added of the farm sector was up 3% at HUF 1.138 tln or 40.8% of gross output.

The net income of agricultural firms was up 2.3% at HUF 728.8 bln.

 

 

