Hungary farm sector output expands over 3% in 2018

BBJ

Output of Hungaryʼs agricultural sector grew by 3.1% in 2018, according to a first estimate of the sectorʼs annual performance from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The output of crops was up 1.8%, while livestock production was 5.7% higher than in 2017.

In 2018 compared to the previous year, the output of cereals was 5.0% higher in total. Maize output rose significantly, while wheat output remained at the previous year’s level.

Output of industrial crops fell 3.7%, on a lower volume of sunflower seed. Output of feed crops rose 2.6%, while fruit output climbed 11%. The volume of horticultural products decreased by 3.0%.

The output of live animals was 8.1%, and that of animal products 0.6% more. The output of all observed animal species grew, that of poultry to the highest extent.

Of animal products, the output of milk slightly rose, while output of eggs remained practically unchanged.

The value of output in the agricultural sector (including services and secondary activities) increased by 4.5% at current basic prices, while its volume – along with a 1.4% rise in prices – expanded by 3.1%.

The volume of intermediate consumption was up by 1.8% and its price index by 4.1%. Of agricultural inputs, the volume of animal feed was substantially greater.

Gross value added increased by 4.8% at the previous year’s prices, and by 2.4% at current prices. Labor input in agriculture fell by 3.9%.

Factor income grew by 2.3% and entrepreneurial income by 0.9%. Real factor income per unit of labor force (indicator “A”) went up by 2.7%, according to the KSH.