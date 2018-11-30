Hungary EU leader in fall of tax-to-GDP ratio

BBJ

Hungary’s tax-to-GDP ratio (the sum of taxes and net social contributions as a percentage of GDP) generated one of the biggest declines in the European Union, fresh data released by Eurostat shows.

In the European Union as a whole, the tax-to-GDP ratio edged up 0.3 of a percentage point to 40.2% during the period.

Compared with 2016, the tax-to-GDP ratio increased in 15 Member States in 2017, with the largest rise being observed in Cyprus (from 32.9% in 2016 to 34% in 2017), ahead of Luxembourg (from 39.4% to 40.3%) and Slovakia (from 32.4% to 33.2%).

In contrast, decreases were recorded in 13 Member States, notably in Hungary (from 39.3% in 2016 to 38.4% in 2017), Romania (from 26.5% to 25.8%) and Estonia (from 33.8% to 33%).