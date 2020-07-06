Hungary defense spending to reach 1.66% of GDP in 2021

remember me
Hungary has allocated HUF 778 billion for defense spending next year, equivalent to 1.66% of GDP, Defense Minister Tibor Benkő said on public television on Monday.
Next yearʼs defense budget will be HUF 162 bln bigger than this yearʼs, bringing Hungary closer to the 2%-of-GDP defense spending threshold expected of NATO members, Benkő said on news channel M1.
Between 25% and 30% of next yearʼs defense spending will go towards developments, he added.
Lawmakers approved the governmentʼs 2021 budget on Friday.
