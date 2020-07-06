Hungary defense spending to reach 1.66% of GDP in 2021

MTI – Econews

Hungary has allocated HUF 778 billion for defense spending next year, equivalent to 1.66% of GDP, Defense Minister Tibor Benkő said on public television on Monday.

Image by Pixabay

Next yearʼs defense budget will be HUF 162 bln bigger than this yearʼs, bringing Hungary closer to the 2%-of-GDP defense spending threshold expected of NATO members, Benkő said on news channel M1.

Between 25% and 30% of next yearʼs defense spending will go towards developments, he added.

Lawmakers approved the governmentʼs 2021 budget on Friday.