Hungary death rate from cancer highest in EU

MTI – Econews

Hungary recorded the highest age-standardized death rate from cancer among the EU member states in 2016 with 345 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data from statistical agency Eurostat.

Image: Pixabay

Across the European Union, there were 257 deaths from cancer per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016, totaling almost 1.2 million deaths. High death rates from cancer were registered in Croatia (334), Slovakia (315). The lowest rate was recorded in Cyprus with 194, followed by Finland (220) and Malta (221).

Lung cancer was the main fatal cancer form for men, being responsible for 165,000 deaths (25%) of all male deaths from cancer. This was far more than colorectal cancer (12%) and prostate cancer (10%). Breast cancer (84,300 deaths, 16% of all female deaths due to cancer), lung cancer (14%) and colorectal cancer (12%) caused the most cancer deaths among women.

From 2011 to 2016, the age-standardized death rate has fallen slowly but steadily, from 266 deaths from cancer per 100,000 inhabitants in 2011 to 257 in 2016.