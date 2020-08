Hungary current account shows EUR 1.240 bln deficit in Q2

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungary had a EUR 1.240 bln current-account deficit in Q2, according to preliminary monthly data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on its website.

Photo by m3ron / Shutterstock.com

The data show a deficit of EUR 778 million for the balance of trade of goods, but a EUR 580 mln surplus for trade of services.

The primary income balance came to negative EUR 768 mln and the secondary income balance to negative EUR 275 mln.

Hungary had a net financing requirement, the combined balances of the current and capital accounts, of EUR 702 mln for the quarter.