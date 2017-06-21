Hungary, Croatia sign declaration of intent on reverse gas flows

MTI – Econews

Hungary and Croatia signed a declaration of intent Tuesday to enable reverse gas flows between the two countries, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó called the document strategically important, arguing that it was crucial for Hungaryʼs energy security to have access to gas from the south as well.

Szijjártó added that the development of gas infrastructure in the south "seriously lags behind" the development of infrastructure in the north, noting that Hungary currently has no access to gas from the south. The minister noted that both the Hungarian-Croatian and Hungarian-Romanian interconnectors only supply gas in one direction, from Hungary to Croatia and Romania, respectively.

The declaration of intent signed on Tuesday covers the timeline for Croatia to enable reverse gas flows through its interconnector with Hungary, while Hungary is expected to be able to buy natural gas from Croatia from the first quarter of 2019, the minister said.

The letter of intent was signed by András Aradszki, minister of state for energy affairs at the Ministry of National Development, and Mario Šiljeg, Croatian state secretary for energy affairs.