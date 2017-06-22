Hungary, China discuss bilateral relations

BBJ

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met Liu Yandong, Vice-Premier of the Peopleʼs Republic of China yesterday in Parliament in Budapest and held talks with the intention of strengthening the strategic partnership between Hungary and China, Bertalan Havasi, Press Chief of the Prime Minister, has told government website kormany.hu.

(Photo: Gergely Botár/kormany.hu)

Maintaining and strengthening excellent bilateral relations with Hungary based on mutual respect is among China’s interests, Liu stressed. Orbán and Liu concluded that the majority of Chinese investments in Eastern Europe are directed to Hungary, the website reported. Chinese trade with Hungary is growing more dynamically than it is with other countries in the region, the two officials added.

The parties attending yesterday’s meeting also addressed the 16+1 cooperation; the next summit for strengthening cooperation between China and East-Central European countries will be held in Budapest, and will also be attended by the Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Havasi added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Minister of Human Capacities Zoltán Balog also attended the meeting.