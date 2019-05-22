Hungary can’t curb farm sales to EU foreigners, ECJ says

BBJ

Hungarian restrictions on farmland investors from other European Union nations violate basic rights enshrined in EU law, the bloc’s top court said, Bloomberg reported.

“Hungary has failed to fulfill its obligations” under the bloc’s rules, the European Court of Justice ruled. The European Commission sued Hungary in 2017, arguing that the nation had adopted rules that unlawfully restricted the rights of foreign investors in agricultural land, and deprived them of the value of their investment.

The Hungarian law “terminated so-called "usufruct rights" (contracts giving the right to use a property and to profit from it) held by investors in Hungary,” the EC said in 2016, when it decided to sue the country.

According to the Commission, the original contracts were subject to a 20-year transitional period, meaning that the contracts were expected to end on Januay 1, 2033. The new law cut this period, meaning the investors’ contracts were terminated on May 1, 2014, without compensation. “The deprivation of property” under the contested Hungarian rules “cannot be justified on the ground that it is in the public interest,” the ECJ said.

“Nor are any arrangements in place whereby fair compensation is paid in good time,” Bloomberg wrote.