Hungary beer sales fall 10% y.o.y. in Q2

MTI – Econews

Sales volume of Hungaryʼs biggest brewers fell 10% to 1.8 million hectolitres in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier because of a decline in turnover at catering establishments and events due to the pandemic, the head of the Hungarian Brewers Association (MSSZ) told state news wire MTI.

Sándor Kántor said sales of beer on tap fell 65% to 62,000 hectolitres.

He noted that the brewersʼ exports fell just 4% to 6,000 hectolitres, while their imports dropped 29% or 80,000 hectolitres.

The association data includes sales of Borsodi, Dreher, Heineken Hungária and Pécsi Sörfőzde, as well as of importer Carlsberg Hungary.