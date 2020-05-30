Hungary among most popular investment sites for 3rd consecutive year

Nicholas Pongratz

For the third time in a row, Hungary was named one of the world’s most popular investment sites by the American magazine Site Selection, and for the third time in a row, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) was the best in the region, said State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Tamás Menczer, in a post on his Facebook page.

The state secretary explained that businesses and investors trust Hungary, they trust the Hungarian people, and they know that Hungarians are talented and hardworking.

Last year, 101 investments were received in Hungary through the work of HIPA, which created 13,500 jobs, he said, before adding that the task this year is to "create as many jobs as the virus has destroyed."