Hungary 26th in EU in application of latest tech

According to the European Union’s 2020 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), domestic companies are still significantly lagging behind in the application of the latest digital technologies, as Hungary ranks only 26th, writes uzletem.hu.
The IT sector has been experiencing a shortage of professionals for many years, and according to current estimates, the domestic market could absorb up to 30,000-40,000 skilled workers.
According to an expert survey, IT professionals are most afraid that their previously acquired knowledge will be devalued. In this fast-paced industry, continuous learning and renewal is really important, so a company that helps its employees in this as a supporting partner can gain a lot, the website notes.
