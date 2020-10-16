Hungarians waste 300,000 tonnes of food per year

MTI – Econews

Hungarians waste more than 300,000 tonnes of food per year, worth more than HUF 170 billion or HUF 18,000 per person, Hungaryʼs food safety authority said on Friday, World Food Day, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by Tyler Olson / Shutterstock.com

Food waste is an environmental, economic, and also ethical problem, the statement said.

As in other European Union member states, excess food discarded uneaten by households accounts for the biggest part of total food loss in Hungary, NÉBIH said.

NÉBIH launched a program to raise awareness of the issue in 2016, it noted.