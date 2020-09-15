Hungarians take out less cash, purchase more with bank cards

MTI – Econews

Hungarians took out less cash and made bigger purchases with their bank cards in the second quarter, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

Image by Shutterstock.com

The value of cash withdrawals with bank cards fell 13% year-on-year to HUF 1.843 trillion in Q2, while the value of purchases rose 12% to HUF 1.803 tln.

The number of purchases made with bank cards dropped close to 4% as Hungarians visited shops less frequently during a pandemic lockdown in the spring. The rate of increase for the value of purchases slowed from over 20% in the previous couple of quarters.

Payments made with bank cards, for bills or services, were up 15% at HUF 351 bln.