Hungarians’ spending on recreation, culture relatively low

BBJ

Spending on recreation and culture accounts for about 7.2% of the total expenditure of Hungarian households, a relatively low level compared to other countries in the region, data compiled by EU statistical body Eurostat shows.

Chart by Eurostat

In 2007, Hungarians spent 8.2% of their total household expenditure on recreation and culture, meaning that the categoryʼs share decreased by a whole percent over the course of a decade.

On average, households in the European Union (EU) spent 8.5% of their total consumption expenditure on recreation and culture, representing a total expenditure of over EUR 710 billion, equivalent to 4.6% of EU GDP or EUR 1,400 per EU inhabitant.

The data, from 2017, shows the rate of household spending on recreation and culture stood at 9% in Czech Republic, 8% in Poland and 10.4% in Slovakia. The rate in Romania was 5.8%, according to the provisional data of Eurostat. The lowest rate (4.6%) was registered in Greece, while the highest (11.5%) was recorded in Denmark.