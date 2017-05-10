Hungarians spend HUF 11,000/month on household energy

MTI – Econews

Hungarians spent HUF 10,907 per month on average on household energy in 2016, a summary of preliminary household consumption data published by the Central Statistics Office shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Consumers spent HUF 3,824 per month on gas, HUF 3,480 on electricity, HUF 2,642 on solid fuels and HUF 953 on hot water.

Spending on solid fuels grew by 8% in 2016 compared to 2015, with the price up 3.2%. Consumers also spent 5.6% more on gas, even as its price decreased by 0.8%, resulting in a boost in consumption.

Spending on home upkeep and household energy rose a combined 2.5% to HUF 17,017 monthly last year. Items beside household energy expenditures include waste removal, water utilities, maintenance costs, sewage removal and other services.