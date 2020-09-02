Hungarians setting longer-term goals

Nicholas Pongratz

The coronavirus epidemic has enhanced the role of saving, setting medium- and long-term financial goals, and creating lasting financial security, according to OTP Bankʼs 2019 Self-Care Index, writes hrportal.hu.

The data shows that savers who think in the long run set more serious goals.

According to experts, these proportions are expected to shift this year due to the epidemic, and more people will be able to plan for the longer term.

According to the latest data from the National Bank of Hungary, in August, the financial assets of households increased by HUF 1.929 trillion in the first six months of the year, of which the amount held in retail forint deposits increased by HUF 564 billion (largely due to the loan repayment moratorium), the HR website notes.