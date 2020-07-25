Hungarians plan to spend more on clothes

Nicholas Pongratz

A recent survey by online reseller Vatera revealed that from March to June, respondents spent an average of HUF 8,875 per month on clothing, but for the rest of the year they plan to spend twice as much, around HUF 18,000 per month, writes uzletem.hu.

For 40% of the respondents, this amount is the same as before the emergency, but 21% will spend more on clothing than before the emergency, so it is expected that the turnover of the clothing industry may soon rise to last year’s level.

From March to May, the online marketplace also saw a similar change in the clothing segment in the apparel segment, with a 40% decline in unit sales and a 43% decline in sales, the business websites adds.