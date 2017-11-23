Hungarians not eager to pursue vocational training

MTI – Econews

Many fewer Hungarian secondary school students participate in vocational education than in neighbouring countries or the European Union as a whole, a summary of data by Eurostat shows.

The percentage of Hungarian upper secondary students in vocational education programs stood at 23% in 2015, the data shows. The percentage was below that in Czech Republic (73%), Poland (51%) and Slovakia (69%). The percentage for the EU as a whole was 47%, national news agency MTI reports.

Hungaryʼs government has made the renewal of the countryʼs vocational education system a priority and introduced a dual education system, one that combines apprenticeships and vocational training, as in German schools.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said on Monday that the government has launched a ten-year program to refurbish vocational schools, citing a similar Portugese program. The government will allocate HUF 10 billion for the project, Varga said.