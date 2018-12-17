Hungarians make 7.11 mln foreign trips in Q3

MTI – Econews

Hungarians made 7.11 million trips abroad in the third quarter of 2018, 16.6% more than in the corresponding period last year, shows a compilation of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), state news wire MTI reported.

Data show that 4.1 mln trips were one-day trips and 2.95 mln were for a longer time period. Hungarians in total spent 21.82 mln days traveling and the average trip lasted 3.1 days. The total time spent traveling was up by 8.4% compared to Q3 2017.

Hungarians spent HUF 302.34 billion on traveling abroad, 8.3% more than in the base period. Around 63% of the spending was tied to tourist trips, 12% for purchasing goods and services, 13% for visiting friends and relatives, 6.3% on business trips, and 5.2% on work-related travel.

Some 2.6 mln of the trips were tourist trips, up by 14.9% compared to the base period. Around 1.43 mln of trips were for purchasing goods and services, and 1.08 mln were work-related.

Hungarians made most of their trips to Austria, some 1.94 mln of the total 7.11 mln. Slovakia was also highly popular with 1.44 mln trips, Croatia with 664,000, Romania with 558,000, Ukraine with 553,000, and Germany with 317,000.