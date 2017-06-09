Hungarians lick billions in ice cream

BBJ

Hungarians spend more than HUF 26 billion on ice cream annually, according to data from market research firm Nielsen cited by economic daily Világgazdaság today. Ice cream thus features among the top 20 products of 90 surveyed food categories.

Even with a 5% decline year-on-year in consumption of ice cream this cool spring, Hungaryʼs ice cream market remains strong, according to the report. How turnover develops for the rest of the year obviously remains dependent on how warm a summer Hungarians are likely to enjoy, the report notes.

The most popular flavors among Hungarians remain vanilla and chocolate, with the vanilla/chocolate combo and strawberry fighting for third place.

According to the Nielsen survey, various sizes of ice cream tubs remain the most popular form of the product, being the most common means of taking the delicacy home to the family, making up some 56% of total turnover.

Turnover of ice lollies and cones, meanwhile, has increased by 1% since last year. This category, the report notes, does not include scoops of ice cream purchased in pastry shops, which Nielsen classes in a separate category together with ice cream cakes.