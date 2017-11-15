Hungarians gain taste for better quality wines

BBJ

This yearʼs wine will be of excellent quality, which is good news for Hungarian consumers as preferences turn increasingly towards better-quality wines, online business news site vg.hu reports. In the first ten months of 2017, wine sales in Hungary have increased by 11.5% year-on-year.

The quality of wine in 2017 will definitely be good, György Czerván, minister of state for agricultural economy at the Ministry of Agriculture, was cited as saying by vg.hu. He added that this yearʼs production is estimated to reach 2.9 million hectoliters, which is higher than preceding years.

According to data published by the Research Institute of Agricultural Economics (AKI), Hungarian consumers are looking for wines of better quality.

Based on quality, wines are split into protected geographical indications (PGIs, higher quality) and without geographical indication (lower quality). Sales of the latter dropped 54.67% year-on-year in Hungary, while the increase of sales has been significant in the case of PGI red and rosé wines, up by 23.39%.

In the case of white wines, the increase in PGI wine sales has been 15.37%, while sales of wines with no geographical indication have dropped by 17.5%, vg.hu reports.

Exports of Hungarian wines grew by 2% year-on-year in the January-August period to 379,000 hectoliters, but fell by 4% in value, to HUF 13 billion. The share of white wines in exports was 92%.

Wine imports dropped by 16% to 118,000 hectoliters, of which only 22% were bottled wines.