Hungarians buy fewer sausages for New Yearʼs Eve

Bence Gaál

While frankfurter-style sausages remain a staple of the Hungarian New Yearʼs Eve party menu, sales are decreasing considerably, according to market research company Nielsen.

Image: Shutterstock.com

In December 2018, Hungarians boughs some 4,000 tonnes of such sausages, representing a 3% year-on-year decrease in value, and an 8% y.o.y. fall in quantity.

Nielsen says that the month of December is traditionally the strongest month for sausages, with sales jumping by 50% on average compared to November.

Between November 2018 and October 2019, frankfurter sales represented 14% of total processed meat sales. Pork remained the favorite meat type, with pork sausages amounting to some 55% of the total sales value. The vast majority of people purchased pre-packaged products. One kilogram packages account for one-third of the sales value.

"The sausage-mustard combo remains an integral part of the New Yearʼs Eve menu," says Nielsen. "Interestingly, the capital and its vicinity are responsible for more than one-third of the countrywide turnover."

Mustard sales also tend to jump 50% in December compared to the previous month. In the last month of 2018, Hungarians bought HUF 587 mln worth of mustard, meaning some 6,700 hectoliters of the sauce were sold.