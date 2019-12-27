Hungarians buy fewer sausages for New Yearʼs Eve

While frankfurter-style sausages remain a staple of the Hungarian New Yearʼs Eve party menu, sales are decreasing considerably, according to market research company Nielsen.
In December 2018, Hungarians boughs some 4,000 tonnes of such sausages, representing a 3% year-on-year decrease in value, and an 8% y.o.y. fall in quantity.
Nielsen says that the month of December is traditionally the strongest month for sausages, with sales jumping by 50% on average compared to November.
Between November 2018 and October 2019, frankfurter sales represented 14% of total processed meat sales. Pork remained the favorite meat type, with pork sausages amounting to some 55% of the total sales value. The vast majority of people purchased pre-packaged products. One kilogram packages account for one-third of the sales value.
"The sausage-mustard combo remains an integral part of the New Yearʼs Eve menu," says Nielsen. "Interestingly, the capital and its vicinity are responsible for more than one-third of the countrywide turnover."
Mustard sales also tend to jump 50% in December compared to the previous month. In the last month of 2018, Hungarians bought HUF 587 mln worth of mustard, meaning some 6,700 hectoliters of the sauce were sold.