Hungarian wines to step into limelight in nationwide campaign

Levente Hörömpöli-Tóth

A comprehensive wine marketing concept aims to raise the profile of Hungarian wines, which will be presented in a roadshow covering six different wine regions of the country. Stay tuned for this year’s Budapest Wine Bar Tour as well.

Hungarian wines form an integral part of the country’s image, and a set of new measures has been revealed that is aimed to tap into its potential.

“The job of the Hungarian Tourism Agency [MTÜ], in cooperation with the National Council of Vine Growing Communities, is to drum up worldwide publicity for the values of Hungarian wines, and to rev up the engine of local wine tourism,” Zsófia Bánhegyi, deputy CEO of marketing communications of MTÜ said.

Accordingly, a comprehensive wine marketing concept is to be integrated by MTÜ into the wider country image and will be presented to local stakeholders in a series of events covering six venues in Hungary.

The campaign is scheduled to kick-off in Tokaj on July 6, where the globally most respected (and best known) Hungarian wine brand, Tokaj Aszú will be spoken of as well.

“The idea is to create the stylistic elements for a uniform Hungarian wine brand,” Bánhegyi said. “To that end, we will get a website going soon to share the values of Hungarian wines.”

This year’s edition of the Budapest Wine Bar Tour promises even more publicity. Guests will have the chance to visit high-end wine bars in the capital to taste authentic top notch Hungarian wines paired with gourmet food.

MTÜ’s efforts seem to be paying off on the international front too. Budapest has won the privilege of hosting the International Wine Tourism Conference (IWINETC), Europe’s most significant wine tourism event, in 2018.