Hungarian wages on the rise

BBJ

During the last seven years, average gross wages grew significantly and reached HUF 300,000, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Government measures raising the guaranteed minim wage contributed to the increase.

Since 2010, average gross wages grew by 30%, while average net wages by 32%, according to KSH figures, published by online portal vg.hu. Last year, average gross wages were above HUF 263,000 and average net wages HUF 175,000. In June this year average gross wages reached HUF 297,000, a 14,4% increase year-on-year. This means that, compared to 2010, wages grew by more than 40% to the first half of 2017.

KSH notes that the fast growth was due to government measures such as lifting the minimum wage and increasing wages in public administration and public utilities companies. The government plans a further increase of 12% next year in minimum wages, which will amount to HUF 180,500 from January 1.