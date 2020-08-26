Hungarian Tourism Agency launches Balaton campaign

Nicholas Pongratz

The Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) launched a new domestic campaign promoting Lake Balaton this week, according to Világgazdaság (Global Economy).

According to the announcement, Lake Balaton is a great destination for those who would like to actively explore the cultural treasures or the gastronomic offers of the area in the pleasant early fall weather.

In its new campaign, MTÜ draws attention to the fact that "the experience of Lake Balaton is inexhaustible, as the lake and its surroundings are a four-season destination that hides wonderful treasures regardless of the season and reveals thousands of new colors to visitors at all times of the year."