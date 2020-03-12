Hungarian Tourism Agency augurs hard times ahead

MTI – Econews

More and more foreign tourists are canceling visits to Hungary planned in the coming months, in line with the trend across Europe, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) told state news wire MTI.

The cancellation rate among tourists from the Hungarian tourism industryʼs biggest foreign markets stands close to 19%, the agency said. The cancellation rate among Germans, who account for the largest number of foreign visitors to Hungary, is 13.3%, while it stands at 40.3% for Israeli tourists, 37.8% for Italians and 25.4% for Romanians, it added.

The cancellation rate for domestic travelers is 13.2%.

The agency expects revenue from commercial accommodations to decline "at least around 40-50%" in March-April from the same period a year earlier.