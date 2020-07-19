Your cart

Hungarian State Treasury to get HUF 6.7 bln IT upgrade

 MTI – Econews
 Sunday, July 19, 2020, 16:03

The Hungarian State Treasury (MÁK) on Friday announced a HUF 6.7 billion upgrade of its IT system, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The investment, which is supported by European Union funding, will be carried out by a consortium of the Hungarian State Treasury, Kincsinfo Nonprofit and the National Infocommunications Service Provider (NISZ). 

 

 

