Hungarian securities’ market value rose in April, says MNB

MTI – Econews

The amount of outstanding equity and debt securities was HUF 43.248 trillion at market value at the end of April, up HUF 601 billion compared to the end of March, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The stock of debt securities rose by HUF 131 bln to HUF 30.509 tln. Transactions and price changes increased the stock by a net HUF 107 bln and HUF 39 bln, respectively. Foreign exchange rate changes decreased the stock by HUF 14 bln.

The stock of equity securities, investment fund shares and quoted shares was up HUF 470 bln at HUF 12.738 tln. Price changes increased the stock by HUF 452 bln, transactions by HUF 13 bln and FX rate changes by HUF 6 bln.

Residents held HUF 27.646 tln, or 63.9%, of all Hungarian securities at the end of April, while non-residents held HUF 15.602 tln, or 36.1% of the total.