Hungarian section of Lake Fertő to get HUF 30 bln investment

BBJ

The government has set aside HUF 30 billion in state money for infrastructural development of the Hungarian stretch of Lake Fertő, portfolio.hu reported.

The multi-phase project holds out the promise of a comprehensive modernization around the lake (196 km west of Budapest, it straddles the border with Austria, where it is known as the Neusiedler See), with new marinas and fishing harbors, the extension of beaches and new camping and catering facilities.

The second phase will extend the M85 expressway linking Sopron (214 km west of Budapest) with Fertőrákos (10 km to the northeast of Sopron). The investment will likely change the real estate market of the area. Sopron is already one of the most expensive county seats in terms of home prices, with an average of HUF 357,000 per sqm, portfolio.hu reported.