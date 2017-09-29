Hungarian PPI slightly up in August

MTI – Econews

Industrial producer prices rose 2.4% in August from the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today. Tobbaco and beverage prices increased highest.

Prices for domestic sales were up 4.1% while export prices rose 1.6%. In a month-on-month comparison, industrial producer prices inched up 0.2% as domestic prices were up 0.9% and export prices were down 0.1%, national news agency MTI reports.

Year-on-year, factory gate prices in the manufacturing sector rose 2.6% in August. Prices in the transport equipment segment edged up 0.5%, and those in the computer, electronic and optical products segment by 0.3%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment rose 3.9%. Prices in the gas, electricity and steam supply segment were up 1%.

In a month-on-month comparison, producer prices in the manufacturing sector were unchanged. Prices in the transport equipment segment edged up 0.3%, and prices in the computer, electronic and optical products segment inched down 0.5%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment edged down 0.1%. Prices in the gas, electricity and steam supply segment were up 1.2%.

In January-August 2017, industrial producer prices rose 2.8% year-on-year compared to the same period last year as domestic prices climbed 4.9% and export prices were up 1.9%.