Hungarian pharma has leading role in Visegrád Group

BBJ

Among the Visegrád countries, the exports of the pharmaceutical industry is highest in Hungary (worth nearly HUF 1.8 trillion), and the foreign trade balance showed a surplus of HUF 270 billion last year, according to a joint survey by the Institute of Perspectives and Magyosz (National Association of Hungarian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers), presented at the Healing Health Conference.

By comparison, the foreign trade balance of the pharmaceutical industry is negative in all other Visegrád states (the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia).

Exports of Hungarian pharmaceutical products have developed dynamically, doubling compared to 2002, while domestic sales have remained broadly unchanged.

Despite this, the pharmaceutical sector is also a major player in the domestic economy in terms of revenue, exports and R&D.