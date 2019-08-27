Hungarian meat prices at 75% of EU average

Bence Gaál

The consumer price level of meat in Hungary was only 75% of the EU average in 2018, the fifth lowest among member states, according to data from Eurostat, the EUʼs official statistical agency.

When price levels in member states are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, results show that in 2018, the price of meat was highest in Austria (price level index of 146), Luxembourg (142), France (131) and Belgium (126).

Only Lithuania (71), Bulgaria (64) and Poland and Romania (both 63), had a lower price level than Hungary.

The categories of meat covered by the statistics include beef and veal, pork, lamb, mutton and goat, poultry, other meats and edible offal, delicatessen and other meat preparations.