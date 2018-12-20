Hungarian internet subscription numbers near 10 mln

MTI – Econews

The number of internet subscriptions in Hungary rose by 4.5% in 2018 Q3 compared to the same period a year earlier and reached 9.8 million, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), state news wire MTI reports.

The internet service providersʼ market continued to be highly concentrated as 10 companies were still responsible for more than 96% of subscriptions just like in previous years. In the third quarter of 2018 80% of subscriptions were for private customers and 20% for business customers.

Of all subscriptions 69% are for mobile internet services, basically unchanged from a year earlier, but most data traffic still takes place using wired internet connections.

In Q3 download traffic for wired internet connections was 660,000 TB and 229,000 TB of data was uploaded compared to the combined 64,000 TB of data of downloads, uploads and calls for mobile internet connections.

Around 14% of subscriptions were for internet connections with less than 2 Mbit/s of guaranteed data rate, some 32% had a guaranteed data rate between 10 and 30 Mbit/s, around 35% had a guaranteed rate of at least 30 Mbit/s and the rest a guaranteed rate of at least 100 Mbit/s.

Net revenue of internet provider companies was HUF 63 bln in Q3, up 13.4% compared to the same period a year earlier. Revenue for wired internet service provision was HUF 30.8 bln and for mobile internet service provision HUF 30.1 bln.