Hungarian electricity, gas prices among lowest in EU

Bence Gaál

In the first half of 2020, Hungary had the joint-lowest natural gas prices and second-lowest electricity prices in the entire European Union, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

In H1 2020, average household electricity prices in the European EU decreased slightly compared to the same period of the previous year, standing at EUR 21.3 per 100 kWh, down from EUR 21.6.

Electricity prices in Hungary in H1 2020 stood at EUR 10.3, the second-lowest only behind Bulgaria (EUR 10). The third cheapest country in terms of electricity prices was Estonia (EUR 12.4).

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the highest prices were registered in Germany (EUR 30.4), followed by Denmark (EUR 28.3) and Belgium (EUR 27.9).

Gas prices joint lowest in EU

Average gas prices in the EU stood at EUR 6.6 per 100 kWh in the first half of 2020, essentially unchanged compared to the same period of 2019.





In Hungary, gas prices stood at EUR 3.2, the joint-lowest among member states, alongside Latvia and Romania. The highest prices were recorded in the Netherlands (EUR 10), followed by Sweden (EUR 9.8) and France (EUR 7.9)