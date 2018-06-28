Hungarian comms expert to appear at Seed Forum Global

Bence Gaál

Eszter Szabó, center, at a Cultivation and partners event, involving Women/Business/Angels and NorBAN, in Oslo.

Eszter Szabó, president of the Women/Business/Angels association, has been invited to address the crowd at one of Scandinavia’s largest innovation meets: Seed Forum Global. The event will take place on July 12, in the Oslo Opera.



Seed Forum, founded in Norway in 2001, now has its headquarters in London, with its foundation present in 40 countries today. The main aim is to support innovative infrastructure to help the economic competitiveness of countries.

The 2018 forum’s only Hungarian presenter is set to be Women/Business/Angels’ Eszter Szabó, a former GE communications expert and AmCham board member. Anna Sikó, the Hungarian Ambassador to Norway, is also planning to visit the event. The president of the European Business Angels Network, Candace Johnson qualified W/B/A’s network building practice as the “best practice of Europe”, worthy of being spread across the whole continent.

According to a W/B/A press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Szabó is planning to close her speech with a recommendation that the forum’s participants to visit Budapest.

“While Norway and Hungary are both medium-sized countries in Europe considering their population, there are many similarities between them. Both have done serious work in developing innovational ecosystems… It would be worth using the opportunity opened up by the businesswomen and strengthening the bilateral relations,” Szabó said.

W/B/A’s main focus is getting women involved in business life, with education and motivation processes to help them become “angel investors”. However, it also puts an emphasis on inclusiveness, welcoming interested men as well.