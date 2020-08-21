Hungarian bought more frozen pizza

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungarians bought a quarter more in terms of value, and a tenth more in terms of quantity of frozen pizzas in the second half of 2019 and the first half of 2020 than in the same periods of the previous years - according to a survey by market researcher Nielsen, writes hvg.hu.

This amounts HUF 11 billion and nearly twenty million pizza pies.

This means that nearly 6,700 tonnes of frozen pizza were bought, an average of 18.3 tonnes per day.

People most often went to the discount store or hypermarket and supermarket to buy these pizzas, as 60% of the turnover was there.

Nearly one-fifth of the pizzas sold had salami toppings, followed by ham, while third-place was the four-cheese frozen pizza.