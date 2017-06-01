Hungarian baths’ revenues up 3% last year

MTI – Econews

The revenues of all baths and spas operating in Hungary rose by 3% last year and reached HUF 144 billion, Ákos Hegyi, the Secretary General of the Hungarian Baths Association, told state news agency MTI on Wednesday.

The revenues of association members rose above the average, increasing by 8% to HUF 52 bln in total. Some 550 baths operated in Hungary in 2016 with 8,000 employees.

Ticket sales for baths reached around 40 million in 2016, with services providing 7% of all revenues. Ticket prices were only slightly up compared to 2015 and are expected to be little changed this year as well, Hegyi added.