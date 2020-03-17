Hungarian air traffic sees 10% dip y.o.y.

remember me
Air traffic controllers HungaroControl Zrt. reports a 10% drop in take-off and landing traffic last week, compared to this time last year, according to hvg.hu.
European air traffic has been steadily expanding in recent years, with the number of flights in Hungarian airspace increasing. However, due to the global spread of the coronavirus, there has been a significant downturn in the sector.
This trend is expected to continue in the period ahead and may double as soon as the coming week, according to company experts, hvg.hu says.
