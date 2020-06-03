HUF 80 bln fund launched for livestock and horticulture

Nicholas Pongratz

The Ministry of Agriculture announced a new agricultural investment funding package worth HUF 80 billion in the summer for high value-added livestock and horticulture sector, in order to reduce the agro-economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic and increase competitiveness, said Minister of Agriculture István Nagy, according to agroforum.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The head of the ministry explained that a program covering the entire livestock sector, worth HUF 50 billion, would be issued to farmers for the renewal of their livestock farms.

The other HUF 30 billion will support the construction and modernization of glass and film-covered greenhouses, the construction of fruit and vegetable cold storage capacities, and the expansion and modernization of existing facilities, supplemented by sorting and packaging technologies for post-harvest goods, the agriculture website adds.