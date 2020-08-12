HUF 650 bln cash withdrawals in March

Nicholas Pongratz

According to statistics from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), the value of ATM cash withdrawals at the ten largest commercial banks in March was approximately HUF 650 billion, HUF 47 bln more than in February, writes Világgazdaság.

Image by Jessica Fejos

In the first quarter of this year, Hungarian bank cardholders withdrew HUF 1.997 trillion from cash dispensers, which is 4.9% more than in 2019.

The number of 23.2 million cash withdrawal transactions was 6% below the base value.

The average amount per cash withdrawal transaction jumped by 11.7% in one year, by about HUF 9,000, and its value was HUF 85,898 on a quarterly basis.

This was largely because a few days after the introduction of the coronavirus-related lockdown, a lot of people withdrew cash from ATMs, vg.hu notes.