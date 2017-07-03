How many fidget spinners can power a light bulb?

Christian Keszthelyi

While fidget spinner fever sweeps through Europe and the whole world, few people would realize the power that is generated by this new whimsy, as spinning 54,000 simultaneously could power an LED bulb for an hour, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by energy provider E.ON Hungária Zrt.

Distributors and retailers in Europe have sold hundreds of thousands of spinners on the continent, E.ON Hungária says, and while the fad is chiefly popular among schoolchildren, the power of energy generated on the top of our fingers must not be underestimated.

One fidget spinner makes 15 turns per second, i.e. it spins at 900 rpm, the energy of which is relatively insignificant, E.ON Hungária notes. However, when multiplied, the energy generated can be more powerful.

According to calculations by Hanover University engineering students commissioned by the energy provider, by spinning 750 spinners we could power an average television for one second, and 1,000 fidget spinners could generate enough power for a refrigerator.

“Such toys, however, cannot offer a solution for sustainable energy, as too much energy would be lost when the movement energy is transformed into electrical energy,” E.ON says. “Yet wind and solar energy will possibly stay with us for long,” the firm notes, adding that the spinning craze could be replaced soon.